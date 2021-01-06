Daily News

Mourinho hails Son, as Spurs reach EFL Cup final

Spurs boss, Jose Mourinho described mercurial South Korean forward Son Heung-min as a “special player”, after the North London club defeated Brentford 2-0 to seal a spot in the Carabao cup final.

Moussa Sissoko and Son scored as Spurs recorded a 2-0 win over Brentford, who were reduced to 10 men after Josh Dasilva’s late red card.

Mourinho hailed the forward, who had more key passes (three) and shots on target (two) than any other player against Brentford.

“That’s the humility of a player. That’s Sonny. That’s the human nature. He’s like that. Some other guys they are not like that. For him it’s the team,” the Spurs head coach told a news conference.

“For him, for [Harry] Kane, for Lucas [Moura], for many the team is first and of course we depend a lot on the characteristics of some players. Sonny is one of them.

“He had two chances. He had a good volley. I saw the ball in the net but unfortunately, I was wrong and the ball went out. Then he faced the keeper in a difficult moment of the game, where the game is open.

“The opponent is trying and pushing and he goes and he kills the game. So special player but also a special human being.”

Spurs’ next outing is a trip to non-league side Marine in the FA Cup on Sunday.

