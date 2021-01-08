Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Thursday reported four more deaths from the Covid-19 respiratory disease, and 294 new cases – but in the same period 314 people recovered from Covid-19.

According to a Ministry of Health press release, one of the latest victims is a two year old girl, hospitalised in the northern province of Nampula. The other three were men aged 28, 60 and 70, who had been treated in Maputo city health units. All were Mozambican citizens. They died on Wednesday and Thursday. This brings the total number of Covid-19 deaths in Mozambique to 176.

The release said that, since the start of the pandemic, 280,786 people had been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1,333 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 444 were from Maputo city, 178 from Cabo Delgado, 168 from Inhambane, 152 from Sofala, 118 from Maputo province, 113 from Manica, 68 from Zambezia, 49 from Niassa, 33 from Tete and 10 from Nampula. No tests were reported from Gaza province.

1,039 of the tests gave negative results, and 294 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This is the third highest number of infections recorded in a single day: the highest figure was 341 cases, recorded on 3 January, and the second highest was 305 cases, on 28 November. The total number of coronavirus infections detected in Mozambique, since the first was diagnosed on 22 March last year, now stands at 19,961.

Of the new cases, 286 are Mozambican, three are South African, and two are Brazilian. There are also one Zimbabwean, one Indian, and one person whose nationality has not yet been ascertained.

158 of the cases are men or boys and 136 are women or girls. 29 are children under the age of 15, and 16 are over 65 years old. In six cases, no age information was available. The majority of the cases – 158 (54 per cent) – were from Maputo city. There were also 45 cases from Sofala, 44 from Inhambane, 27 from Cabo Delgado, eight from Nampula, six from Manica, three from Tete and three from Maputo province.

This spurt in cases is probably related to the widespread disregard for preventive measures during the festive season. Over the Christmas and New Year holidays, television footage from across the country showed that there was no attempt at social distancing during the festivities, and very few people were wearing masks.

The Ministry release also reported that, over the past 24 hours, nine Covid-19 patients were discharged (five in Maputo, two in Nampula and two in Manica), but 18 new patients were admitted (15 in Maputo, and three in Manica). There are now 96 people under medical care in the Covid-19 isolation wards (77 in Maputo, five in Zambezia, five in Tete, three in Nampula, three in Manica, one in Sofala, one in Gaza and one in Matola. This is the largest number of Covid-19 patents hospitalised since the start of the pandemic.

The release also reported that, over the same 24 hour period, 314 people have made a complete recovery from Covid-19 (242 in Maputo city, 37 in Maputo province, 27 in Cabo Delgado, and eight in Zambezia, The total number of recoveries now stands at 17,455 – which is 87.4 per cent of all the coronavirus cases diagnosed in Mozambique.

There are now 2,326 active Covid-19 cases in Mozambique, distributed as follows: Maputo city, 1,544 (66.4 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 203; Sofala, 137; Cabo Delgado, 108; Niassa, 78; Nampula, 78; Manica, 57; Inhambane, 46; Gaza, 41; Tete, 22; Zambezia, 12.