Popular Instagram skit maker and social media influencer, Mr Macaroni has lashed out at the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration for the escalating herdsmen attacks.

The comedian, who described the present administration, as a government of the herdsmen, by the herdsmen and for the herdsmen, appealed to Buhari to be President for all.

Mr Macaroni has been quite popular recently for his hard stance against injustice. He was one of the faces behind the #endsars protest that rocked the nation last year

Mr Macaroni stated that no Nigerian is more Nigerian than the other while affirming that people have the right to live even as herdsmen have the right to graze.

He tweeted, “Government of the herdsmen, by the herdsmen and for the herdsmen. No Nigerian is more Nigerian than the other. As much rights as the herdsmen have to graze, so does other Nigerians have to live. When did grazing become series of killing and kidnapping? @MBuhari please be President for all!!!!!

“Growing up, I saw a lot of herdsmen graze peacefully. I’m sure a lot of us did. They were so organized and even friendly. What changed? And now that so much violence is involved why can’t the government call them to order? This insecurity has lasted too long!!

“Innocent Nigerians are being killed and kidnapped day in day out because herdsmen have gone rogue! The Government hasn’t done anything to control the situation! Don’t let anyone bully you for speaking against gross Nepotism. Every Nigerian deserves to live. And that’s all!!!

Mr Macaroni also mocked President Buhari with his infamous 2015 speech of “I am for everybody and I am for Nobody”.

“I am for everybody and I am for Nobody. Tule Joor!!!!” he said.

When concerned fans pointed out that his comment may likely affect his brand, he clarified by stating that he never attached “Fulani” to his tweets but simply said herdsmen are responsible for the insecurity witnessed in some parts of the country.

He added that criminals are criminals no matter the tribe.

“What I actually did was to call out the ‘government’ and those responsible for the insecurity ‘herdsmen’ I didn’t mention any tribe. I simply said herdsmen because they are the ones responsible. It is you people that have decided to bring in ethnicity into this.

“I didn’t add ‘Fulani’ to my tweet because criminals are criminals no matter the Tribe. If you add it or any other tribe and start talking about ethnicity, that’s on you. The killings and kidnappings of Nigerians by herdsmen and the goverment’s nepotism must end! Simple!!!”

