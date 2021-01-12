The Court-Martial during the court session on Tuesday, January 12, 2020.

The court-martial sitting in Maiduguri, Borno State capital has sentenced Trooper Azunna Maduabuchi to death by firing squad for killing the adjutant of his unit, one Lieutenant Babakaka Ngorgi.

Trooper Maduabuchi was arraigned for murder after shooting Lieutenant Ngorgi in July 2020 at close range in Bama Local Government of Borno State for refusing to grant him a welfare pass.

He was on Tuesday sentenced to death by firing squad after he was found guilty at the court session held at the Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri.

Some other four soldiers were arraigned for manslaughter and sentenced to various years of imprisonment.

One of the soldiers Sergeant Sani Ishaya was sentenced to four years, Bidemi Fabiyi sentenced to two years while Private Musa Bala and Private Abdulraheed Adamu were sentenced to one-year imprisonment each.

