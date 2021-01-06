By Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

The Police in Anambra state has refuted a report alleging the murder of two persons during an attack on some vehicles by suspected hoodlums in Ihiala Local Government Area of the State.

The spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed in a statement, described the report as misleading, saying the incident which went viral on social media took place in Awoidemili community in Orsu Local Government Area of Imo state.

He urged the public to disregard the report, explaining that the victims were only taken to a hospital in Ihiala where they were confirmed dead by the medical doctor.

He said, “The attention of the Anambra State Police Command has been drawn to a trending video clip which has gone viral in the social media showing a white Toyota Hilux with registration number Kogi BJK-527-AA with two male occupants fatally injured in which the recorder claimed the incident took place in Ihiala LGA of Anambra State.

“The report which neither states the date nor time of the incident is absolutely misleading with the tendency of creating tension and panic in the State.

“Meanwhile, a preliminary inquiry conducted by the Command revealed that the alleged incident took place at Awoidemili community in Orsu Local Government Area of Imo state.

“Victims were only rushed to our lady of Lord’s hospital, Ihiala where they were confirmed dead by the medical doctor. Consequently, the Divisional Police headquarters where the incident took place in Imo State had since commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“The Command wonders why the recorder could not cross-check his facts with the Police in a sensitive matter such as this before sharing on the social media.

“The Command insists that calls for victim support in accident or security-related situations and indeed other reports by social media users must be distinct and devoid of the mischief of any kind.

“In view of the foregoing, the Commissioner of Police, John Abang urges the public to disregard the misleading video report and further assures them of adequate security protection in Anambra State.”