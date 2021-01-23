Despite being disappointed at Bolu, his son’s sexual preference, former presidential aide, Doyin Okupe, says he will one day be celebrated in Nigeria and globally.A few days ago, Bolu had revealed his sexual preference when he held an LGBTQ flag with the caption, “Yes I’m Gay AF.”

Reacting to the news, Okupe while expressing his displeasure for homosexuality, said, “He knows that as a Christian and a witness for Christ (an evangelist) I am vehemently opposed to homosexuality as it runs contrary to the avowed precepts of my Christian faith.”

“For me, I look beyond the surface or the physical. Here I see a major spiritual challenge ahead but I know as my God liveth, this whole saga will end up in praise to the Almighty Jehovah who I serve day and night,” he said.

This led to reactions from Nigerians on social media who slammed him for being part of an administration that passed an anti-gay law despite him having a gay son. Some also expressed the opinion that he failed as a father due to his son’s sexuality.

In an apparent reaction to Nigerians’ opinion of his son’s sexual preference, he took to his social media to share a screenshot from a magazine that shows another son of his listed among the Most Influential Africans in 2017.

He said, “This is also my son Dewunmi Okupe, one of Bolu Okupe’s five other brothers. I love all the children God has given me, Bolu inclusive. I pray for them to excel in their fields of endeavours. Bolu will still be celebrated on this wall, in Nigeria and globally, in the name of Jesus.

“Bolu is not a criminal. He lives in France where homosexuality is not a crime. His present mindset and sexual orientation do not conform to Christian doctrine which I hold to with my life.

“I believe the Scriptures and the Holy Bible assures me in Isaiah 3 vs 10:

TELL THE RIGHTEOUS, IT SHALL BE WELL WITH HIM. All my children shall be for great signs and wonders in Jesus Name. But I am certain that with the boldness he has made his declaration, he will still use the same attribute to serve God and boldly declare His Glory in Christ Jesus. Mark my words.”