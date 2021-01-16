In an apparent bid to save her marriage from crumbling, a Special Adviser to Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, Deaconess Emerald Udeakaji, has resigned from her position.

Deaconess Emerald, who was the Special Adviser to the governor on Business Development, disclosed this in her resignation letter which she personally signed.

Making reference to biblical scriptures that says “Women be submissive to your husband” and “Two shall become one,” Mrs Emerald said she was going back home to study the scriptures very well in order to save her marriage.

She went further to explain her stands as a Deaconess and what her marriage means to her as she only wants to keep it and protect her children.

In her letter, she thanked the governor for the opportunity to serve in his cabinet as she has always given 100 per cent when carrying out her duties.

“Thank you so much, sir and ma. My resignation is born out of family issues. I have given my 100 per cent loyalty to this government but my family is tiring apart.” Deaconess Emerald wrote.

It would be recalled that since Gov. Umahi’s defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), some of his aides who were not loyal were sacked while others resigned.

See a copy of the letter below:

Like this: Like Loading...