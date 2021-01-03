Lauds Kukah Over Christmas Message



A TIV socio-cultural group, Mzough-U-Tiv, has disowned Tiv Youth Council (TYC), saying it is not known either by culture, value or registration, but is only self-serving.

In a statement by its President General, CP Iorbee Ihagh (retd.), Mzough-U-Tiv maintained that the only youth organisation known to them is the Tiv Youth Organisation (TYO), which was registered and incorporated on June 11, 1998.

Ihagh said a few days ago, one Mike Msuaan masquerading as leader of Tiv Youth Council took a swipe at the Sokoto Catholic Bishop, Dr Mathew Hassan Kukah over his Christmas message, which had received commendation from every segment of the country.

Ihagh urged the public to disregard the one-man purported group, saying Tiv people are known to be patriotic and hard working, and always identify with laudable activities, instead of supporting actions and activities that tend to take humanity backwards.

“It is a well known fact that what Bishop Kukah said on his Christmas message was a true reflection of happenings in the country.

“Mdzough U Tiv stands by the position of Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah and submits that President Buhari has managed our diversity very poorly and caused more divisions in Nigeria.

“Instead of attacking the Reverend father, the President should see the message as a wake up call to do the needful by, as a first step, rejiging the security architecture and allowing for constitution of national conference, where all ethnic groups will come together and frankly discuss the way forward for our great nation. This, we believe, will strengthen the unity, peace and security of the country,” the socio-cultural group advised.