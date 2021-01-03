From Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt

Niger Delta students at the weekend faulted the protest staged on the East-West Road by the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide calling for the removal of the Sole Administrator, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Effiong Akwa.

The Niger Delta Students Union Government (NIDSUG) in a statement signed by its National President, Nepba Goodness said the protest was borne out of ethnic sentiment, saying the region was not only about the IYC.

Goodness said the students from the region were in support of President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to appoint a sole administrator for the NDDC to temporarily manage the affairs of the commission pending conclusion of the ongoing forensic audit.

“Our position is based on critical evaluations of the circumstances surrounding the NDDC, ranging from series of litigations to the need to comprehensively conclude the ongoing forensic audit currently at the commission”, he said.

He said the region lacked employment, educational empowerment and requisite infrastructures because the NDDC over the years squandered huge revenue allocated to it.

“The appointment of the Acting Executive Administrator is therefore a product of necessity, and should not receive negative implications and unnecessary protest. Any attempt to undermine these facts, amount to insensitivity.

“A region made up of the Ijaws, Ogonis, Ifik, Anang, Ibibio, Urhobo, Igbos and many other numerous nations cannot be held to ransom by few persons. The resources that we own are collectively produced from the soil of these groups, and they share same and equal stake in the activities of the region, therefore shouldn’t be taken for granted.”