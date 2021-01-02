By Adekunle Jimoh, Ilorin

Kwara state government and organised labour in the state will soon reach an acceptable agreement, Chairman of the state Minimum Wage Negotiating Committee Mrs. Susan M Oluwole has said.

Mrs. Oluwole who is also the state Head of Service said that the committee “wishes to inform the general public that the state government is striving hard at reaching an acceptable agreement with the leadership of the labour unions on the implementation of the new minimum wage for the state civil servants.

“I must say with all emphasis, that there were a series of meetings between the government and the representatives of the labour unions since the commencement of the operation of the new minimum wage committee. I hereby applaud the leadership of the state labour movement for the maturity displayed so far.

“I also wish to add that the state government is working on what will be an acceptable living wage for its workforce that is also sustainable in order not to fall into the unfortunate ditch some States currently find themselves in the payment of the new wage.

“The government also submitted a working table to the unions for their perusal and affirmation, they are currently deliberating on it.



“It is for this reason, we are patiently awaiting the outcome of the first meeting of the Federal Account and Allocation Committee (FAAC), to have a clearer idea of what obtains in the 2021 Budget.

“Again, I appreciate the patience and understanding of the Labour Leaders and their members and pray this will be sustained.”