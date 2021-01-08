A N3 billion Federal government facility for manpower development in transport and logistics is set to commence full fledge operators in Kano.

The construction of the new institute, an annex office of Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT), Zaria, that was inaugurated four years ago is equipped with the state of the act facilities, offices, hostel accommodation, and recreation solution.

Conducting journalists round on inspection of the facility, Director General (NITT), Dr. Bayero Salih-Farah, disclosed that the project sited on six hectares of land at Dawakin-Kudu local government area, about 15 kilometers from Kano, was strategically located to provide professional training to youths in Kano and Jigawa states.

Dr. Bayero who reiterated the core mandate of rendering technical support in the transport and logistic industry disclosed that NIIT is also impacting the policies road map on-road transportation in several states of the federation.

Bayero emphasized the Dawakin-Kudu annex when fully operational will accommodates not less than 70 trainees and professional instructors. He added that the training school will equally boost economic activities and indirect job opportunities to its host communities.

” the institute was mandated to provide skills acquisition training to Nigerian youths working in transport and logistic industries. The strategic development was envisaged to create employment opportunities for teeming youths whose skills would be enhanced and making them readily productive for jobs.

” It is designed specifically for the people of Kano and its neighbouring states who are expected to come and learn the basic skills of maintenance of transport infrastructure and equipment. All the necessary facilities have been installed in the institute which was initiated four years ago.

“Our staff are well trained so that they can handle the equipment very well. As you have seen, we have provided a technical department and an administrative block. The annex was provided with simulator rooms, classes, clinic and a cafeteria. Also, we have female and male hostels each with 20 self-contained apartments.

“We also have a staff chalet with mine rooms, sporting centre and also block of flats for the facilitators. Most of the staff on the ground are from the immediate environment, and soon other staff will be posted from the headquarters to operate the facilities”. Dr. Bayero explained.