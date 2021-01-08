Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde

By Adeola Badru

Following the backlash that trailed the operations of the Western States Security Network, codenamed: Amotekun, the leadership of the National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS), has given a 72-hour ultimatum to the Oyo State Government to set up machinery for the reorientation of operatives of the corps.

The ultimatum was on the heels of series of alleged misdeeds of some operatives of the corps since its inauguration by Governor Seyi Makinde in the state.

The students’ body, in a statement jointly signed by the association’s chairman in the state, Comrade Oluwafunmbi Mayowa Opakunle; General Secretary, Comrade Ojetola Babatunde; Public Relations Officer, Comrade Adeleke Quadri and made available to Saturday Vanguard, stated that the Amotekun corps had over the time shown that they needed additional orientation on modern security approaches and their relationship with the masses, for proper cohabitation and navigation of their duties as they will be needing necessary stakeholders in fishing out the criminal elements amidst the population.

The statement added that this was the best way to overcome the security threats posed by bandits and other criminal elements and to avoid unnecessary victimization of the people.

The statement read further: “We’ve written on several occasions to inform the Oyo State Government and the entire populace of the state on the excesses of the just commissioned Western States Security Network, Amotekun Corps, but it seems a mere propaganda to many and an attempt aimed at undermining the effort of the state government on tackling the rampant insecurity uprising in the state, as the accused has also sent publications on this occasions to distort the allegations against them.”

“But truth and reality cannot be hidden for long, as a burning vapour cannot be covered; the Amotekun corps had over and over again shown that they need additional orientation on modern security approaches and their relationship with the masses, for proper cohabitation and navigation of their duties as they will be needing necessary stakeholders in fishing out the criminal elements amidst the population.”

“As this is the best way to overcome the security threats posed by bandits and other criminal elements and to avoid unnecessary victimization of the people.”

“These set of people have shown to be lacking in moral ethics of modern security operations and necessary training ensuring it, and has been operating in total contrary to the mode and purpose of their enactment made known to the public because it can not be understood in any way as to the reason for their recurrent misdemeanours and assaults to the innocent citizens. We should recollect that these acts are a replica of the causes of the aggravated #EndSars protests that shook the whole country.”

“We urged the Oyo State Government earlier as the state government that houses this axis of the National Association of Nigerian Students, to see to the perpetrators of these reported crimes else the supposed security of the state will only be a charade of the intended, but all have been futile and no positive response whatsoever, rather, it has aggravated and just again the Amotekun Corps have victimized the Public Relations Officer of the NANS Oyo State JCC, with so many other cases of innocent students being victimized across all areas of the state.”

“We all will agree that the Western States Security Network, Amotekun is new and still a baby compared to other security agencies in the country. It is a necessity for all and sundry to be a part of their success if we all want to sleep with our two eyes closed.”

“We urge the Oyo State Government to invest more time and concentrate more on the successful running and administration of Amotekun Corps to achieve the desired result.”

“Despite our regards and willingness to always cooperate with the state government so as to make things work in our beloved Oyo State and to defeat the number one enemy of the state(insecurity), we have rather been met with rejection, seen as irrelevant, unworthy, inapplicable and impertinent, but we can’t continue to fold arms and act like nothing is happening while innocent students are being victimized.”

“We are always ready to play our part and reprimand where necessary, we, therefore, put it straight to the state government and demand that the Amotekun Corps are properly reorientated, retrained and exposed to moral ethics of modern security operations, before being reintegrated into the society, to avoid more casualties being recorded to their name as this may lead to a great response from us as an association to protect our own.”

“We are giving the Oyo State Government a 72-hour ultimatum from Monday to attend to these issues or await a more active response from the association; which implies that there will be confrontations in our own ways by Thursday, January 14, 2021, if the state government remains indifferent as posed to us,” the statement warned.

