Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa has approved the re-opening of all schools in the state with effect from Monday, Jan. 18.

Hajiya Fatu Sabo, Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, said this in a statement issued to newsmen on Friday in Lafia.

According to the commissioner, the approval was given after due consultation with relevant stakeholders and the federal government.

The commissioner said the ministry had put machinery on ground to ensure maximum compliance with the COVID-19 safety protocols, especially in public schools.

She added that proprietors of private schools were directed to put safety measures in place and the government would setup machinery to ensure compliance.

She added that all returning students were to undergo temperature checks and other protocols, before being allowed into their respective schools.

“Officials from the ministry will embark on monitoring visits to ensure adherence to the protocols,” she stated.

Sabo also called on parents to provide face masks for their children, as they would not be allowed into their respective schools, without it.

“What we are mostly concerned with, is firstly, the safety of the students and staff.

“The schools were fumigated, safety equipment such as hand sanitisers, face masks were provided.

“We will also ensure physical distancing and regular hand washing,” she added

She directed principals, head teachers and management of various schools in the state to commence academic activities without delay. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria