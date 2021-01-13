Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has flagged off the Federal Government’s Extended Special Public Works (ESPW) for 13,000 beneficiaries in the state.

While flagging off the programme in Lafia yesterday, the governor said the initiative was aimed at engaging the youths in different special work programmes. Sule added that it was also meant to improve the quality of life through meaningful ventures.

The ESPW programme is an initiative of the Federal Government through which 774,000 citizens (1,000 beneficiaries from each council across the country) would be engaged to reduce unemployment.

Sule, however, noted that the implementation of the programme was timely, considering the global economy that is affected by the second wave of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“It is for this reason that we consider this programme a veritable tool through which 13,000 unemployed indigenes of Nasarawa will be engaged positively in the next three months by the scheme,” he said.

In the same vein, the acting Director-General, National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Abubakar Fikpo, stated that the programme was designed to positively touch the lives of 774,000 unemployed Nigerians in the next three months.

“Our communities will receive a facelift through the activities of the participants, as they will engage in various community/environment-specific public works, ranging from drainage clearing and maintenance, vegetation control, feeder roads maintenance, irrigation, great green wall to orchard maintenance.”

He explained that after the successful conduct of the pilot phase of the programme in Adamawa, Borno, Ebonyi, Edo, Ekiti, Jigawa, Katsina and Kwara states, President Muhammadu Buhari approved its implementation in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and by deliberate strategy to the 774 councils of Nigeria.

