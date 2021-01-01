Linus Oota, Lafia

NASARAWA State Governor Abdullahi Sule has appointed Justice Aisha Bashir as Acting Chief Judge. She replaces Justice Suleiman Dikko, who exited after attaining the statutory 65 years retirement age.

Sule announced Bashir’s appointment on Thursday during the valedictory court session in honour of the retired Justice Dikko.

The governor pledged to continue to prioritise support to the judiciary, while wishing the Dikko well in his future endeavours.

Justice Dikko recounted his experience in the legal profession, from private practice up to his appointment as CJ in 2013, and now his retirement. According to him, it was not easy because he hardly had time for his family, friends and associates.

Dikko hailed the governor for supporting the judiciary, especially in renovating many court buildings. He added that under his watch, the judiciary implemented the promotion of workers up till 2016, paid annual increments up to 2014, using overhead costs.

He appealed to the governor to build permanent court complexes for the Customary and Sharia Courts which have been operating from rented apartments since the state was created 24 years ago.

Justice Bashir, who is the first female CJ since the state’s creation, congratulated Dikko for his successful service to the state and wished him well in his future endeavours.

She also appealed to Governor Sule to increase the monthly subvention of the judiciary so it can address its challenges.

Justice Bashir promised to discharge her duties without fear or favour, and in accordance with the law.