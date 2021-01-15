Prof Mohammed Haruna



Executive Vice Chairman, National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Prof. Mohammed S. Haruna, has disclosed that the ultra- modern Advanced Manufacturing Technology Complex at the Scientific Equipment Development Institute (SEDI), Enugu will revolutionise manufacturing in Nigeria.

He said the centre, equipped with modern computerised manufacturing machines, would produce science equipment, machines and automobiles spare parts.

Speaking while commissioning the centre, Haruna stated NASENI was determined to set up such training workshops to enable the youths to acquire skills to become employers of labour.

“NASENI is training youths to acquire useful and appropriate skills that they will use, either immediately or for new employment. All they need is here in SEDI, Enugu,” he said.

He pointed out that the advanced technology was the latest method used globally for manufacturing as was demonstrated with the computerised machines that produce with precision.

“So, for youths to acquire the latest knowledge in the world for manufacturing, whether they are working in industries or setting up their own workshops to provide spare parts for repairs and maintenance, this is an excellent way of capacity building and development,” he said.

Haruna added that the modern technology would create jobs, “because people trained here at SEDI, will train others and the industries where the youths will be employees will be better for it because the manufacturing process has no waste.”

Director General of SEDI, Prof. Samuel Ndubisi, said its foundation was laid in 2018, adding: “But today, it has been completed for use in modern manufacturing.”

Ndubisi said virtually every machine part could be produced at the centre and with precision, stressing that the essence of the workshop was to create a conducive atmosphere for people to work and warehouse the CNC machines littering their workshops before now.

