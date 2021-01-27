Akinwale Aboluwade

The Nigeria Association of women Journalists, NAWOJ, on Wednesday lauded President Muhammadu Buhari on the appointment of new set of service chiefs in the land saying that the citizens keep faith in the fact that the step being taken by his administration would boost the fight against insecurity and other criminal activities threatening the survival of the country.

The association described the resignation of the former service chiefs and appointment of new ones by the President as welcoming, stating that the development is expected drive total overhaul of the nation’s security architecture with a view to safeguarding the lives and property of Nigerians.

The new Service Chiefs that replaced former Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar are Major-General Leo Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff; Major-General I. Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral A.Z Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff; and Air-Vice Marshal I.O Amao, Chief of Air Staff.

NAWOJ, in a statement signed by its National President, Ladi Bala, and made available to journalists on Wednesday read that “More than just a replacement of the service chiefs, there is the dire need for the Federal Government to provide the necessary logistics, weaponry, needed equipment as well as enhanced welfare to boost the morale of personnel in the renewed efforts towards the fight against insurgency, armed banditry, kidnappings and other related criminal activities confronting the country.

“The association equally calls on the newly appointed service chiefs to come up with new strategies in contending the rising security challenges that is threatening the peace of the nation.

“It is sad and unhealthy to note that at the center of all the security crisis bedeviling Nigeria, women are the worse hit, a situation that requires urgent attention that needs to be addressed. No nation can develop when the destiny of more than half of its population, made up of women and children, is under severe threat.

“Towards this end, NAWOJ tasks the new service chiefs to bear in mind the expectations of Nigerians, thus must live above board in the discharge of their new assigned responsibilities.

“The new service chiefs need not be reminded that their appointments came on a heel of unacceptable spike in criminal activities particularly insurgency, banditry and kidnappings across the country.

“NAWOJ looks forward in the coming weeks to a drastic reduction to the barest minimum, the general insecurity in the country through innovation and deployment of required actions to guarantee the safety of Nigerians and Nigeria.

“NAWOJ also commends the contribution of the immediate past service chiefs who put in their best to keep the country from collapse and wishes them a peaceful retirement life after years of meritorious service to the country.

“NAWOJ appeals to Nigerians to cooperate and give necessary support to the new service chiefs and other security agencies in the effort towards winning the war against insecurity in the country. Nigeria is ours. Let’s protect our father’s land.

