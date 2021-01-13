Naya Rivera and Ryan Dorsey

Ryan Dorsey, the ex-husband of late Hollywood actress Naya Rivera has paid a tribute to her on what would have been her 34th birthday.

Dorsey who had a child with Rivera took to Instagram to honor the late Glee star. He shared a black and white family pic with a heartfelt yet lighthearted message.

In the snapshot, the proud mom and dad can be seen posing outside in front of palm trees and smiling with their little boy Josey who appears asleep in Naya’s arms.

Naya Rivera and Ryan Dorsey with their son Josey

“Just as surreal as it is real that you’re gone. If that makes sense, but none of this still makes any sense…34..I could just hear you saying “Ah, I’m old AF now!” Ha…Rest easy old lady…❤️ 💫 🤍🖤💫❤️,” Ryan’s caption for the post read.

He was not the only one to remember Rivera as her former Glee co-star and friend Heather Morris replied to the post, “Love you both so much,” she wrote.

Hours before Dorsey shared his post, Morris shared a photo of herself with Rivera. The two were pictured putting their hands together and looking at each other with kissing faces.

“Happy Birthday my angel. I can’t write a sappy monologue because it’s just too hard…but I love you and I can’t describe how much I miss you,” she wrote alongside the throwback pic.

Rivera died six months ago in an accidental drowning while she was out boating with Josey.

The actress vanished on a Wednesday afternoon and a massive search involving divers, patrol boats and helicopters was launched after her son was spotted drifting alone in a boat on the lake.

“Rivera’s son told investigators that he and his mother had been swimming in the lake, and he got back in the boat, but Rivera did not,” a statement said.

Rivera was best known for her role as high school cheerleader Santana Lopez in “Glee.”

She starred for six seasons in the wildly popular musical television series set in a US high school that ended in 2015.