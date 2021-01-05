John Austin Unachukwu

OFFICERS of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Lagos branch and the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice Lagos State Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN) have inspected the proposed Lagos High Court premises, situated at Osborne Foreshore Phase 2 Estate, Ikoyi.

The Lagos State High Court, Igbosere complex on Lagos Island housing several courtrooms was set ablaze and completely destroyed by hoodlums during the #EndSARS protest in Lagos.

A statement by the NBA Lagos Branch Chairman Mr. Yemi Akangbe, stated that the inspection was with a view to assess the suitability of the premises for Courtrooms.

“As you would recall, during our December 2020 Branch Monthly Meeting a member of the branch raised an issue regarding the intention of the Lagos State Government to temporarily relocate eight of the Courts that were burnt at the Lagos State High Court premises in Igbosere Lagos to a premises owned by the Lagos State Government in Osborne Foreshore Phase 2 Estate, Ikoyi.

“Further to same, we engaged the Attorney General of Lagos State on the suitability of the proposed location for use as Court premises, given the fact that access to the said estate is restricted by the residents association of that estate and concerns over provision of adequate parking area for lawyers and other court users.

“We raised the issues with the Attorney General of Lagos State and he informed us that the premises being proposed had a parking lot which could accommodate over 150 cars at a time and that the access to the Court premises would be unrestricted to Court users” Akangbe stated.

The branch chair also disclosed that notwithstanding the present suit against the subject matter, efforts were in place to reach a common ground between the parties.

“Most importantly, he informed us that although the residents’ association pushed back on the decision to use the premises as makeshift court rooms, that issue has now been submitted to the court for a determination and an interloctory injunction has been granted, injuncting the resident association from stopping the contractors from carrying out renovation works on the premises. Thus the matter is now sub judice.

“He also informed us that, notwithstanding the existence of the court case, negotiations are ongoing between the Lagos State Government and the Osborne Estate Phase 2 Residents Association with a view to finding a common ground and make progress.

“He graciously took us on a tour of the premises proposed for use as court premises and pictures taken during our visit. We will continue to follow up on this and provide updates as we receive them” Akangbe.