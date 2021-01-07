Stephen Curry has always been a straight shooter, especially from three-point range.

On Sunday, he exceeded any of his standing records by posting 62 points against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Golden State Warriors beat the Blazers 137-122.

After enduring three months of injury and rehabilitation in 2020, the three-time NBA champion showed just what his game was all about on Sunday at the Chase Center.

Curry made eight from 16 attempted three-point shots and 18 successful shots from 19 from the free-throw line. In total, Curry took 31 shots in the encounter.

He is having to carry the Warriors with Klay Thompson injured and Kevin Durant departed. After the epic performance, NBA legend, Magic Johnson wrote on Twitter, “A career high 62 points for Steph Curry! STILL proving he’s the greatest shooter, we’ve ever seen and a MVP candidate along with LeBron, AD, KD, Kyrie, Luka Doncic, Kawhi, and Giannis!”

In the post-match court interview, curry revealed that the Warriors had to slow down and take in the big picture for the win in the sixth game of the 2020/21 NBA season. “Just kind of slowing down but every game we will get better., as long as I can make the right decision. The point is not rushing though there might be double teams in a crowd. I always have the option – to move it or get off a shot or get to the basket. I just have to make sure I see everything right.”

Asked if he was aware of the numbers as he piled on the points, Curry replied, “Of course but you just continue to stay humble and stay in the moment. That is the best way to approach it.”

His best career total before Sunday was 54 points, which he achieved in February 2013 against the New York Knicks.

Sunday’s performance answered the question of whether Curry would ever get to his best – the second question will be leading the Warriors to the NBA playoffs without help from another all-star forward.