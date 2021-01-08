Following the non-payment of Magistrates’ for two years, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has threatened to sue the Cross River government.

Reacting to the development in a statement on Friday, the NBA President, Olumide Akpata, described the excuses offered by the Cross River State Government for not paying the magistrates as unsatisfactory.

It would be recalled that the 30 affected magistrates had taken to the streets to protest the non-payment of their salaries.

The NBA chairman said he held a meeting with some of the 30 magistrates in January 2020, assuring them of his support towards the resolution of the matter.

The statement partly read:

“The NBA, therefore, expects that now that the unfortunate situation has become an issue of public knowledge, reason will prevail and the Cross River State Government will see its way clear to resolve this issue in the interest of the State, the legal profession in Nigeria and the Magistrates concerned.

“In the meantime, this situation has reinforced the need for the NBA to activate its public interest litigation machinery to institute actions to address situations like this, if only as a last resort and the NBA will do so imminently.”

“While this appears to be a tall order, the NBA will continue to deploy every resource available to it to ensure that this ultimate objective is achieved sooner rather than later,” he said.

He said the action of the Cross River State government was disgraceful and completely unacceptable.

According to the NBA President, the Cross River government headed by Governor Benedict Ayade said it refused to pay the magistrates because it did not authorise their appointment.

Mr Akpata maintained that the excuse was a very lame one.

He stated, “The NBA assures all concerned persons that it will continue to do all that it is legally able to do to ensure that the issue of non-payment of the Magistrates is also resolved.

“The excuses reportedly provided by the Cross River State Government as the basis for non-payment (being the fact that the Governor of the State did not authorize the employment of the Magistrates) is rather unfortunate considering that the constitutional power to appoint the said Magistrates is not vested in the Governor but in the Cross River State Judicial Service Commission (which duly appointed them), and the state has, in any case, continued to utilise the services of the magistrates for upward of two years.”

