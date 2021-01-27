Owing to the rising number of Covid-19 cases, as well as hospitals reaching full capacity, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH), on Tuesday released a handbook on home management of asymptomatic and mild cases of the disease.

Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, the NCDC Director-General, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the handbook is titled: “Patient’s Handbook for COVID-19 Home-based Care in Nigeria”.

The NCDC director said that the handbook was released, in response to the increasing need for information, for COVID-19 positive cases who are asymptomatic and could isolate at home safely.

“We worked with the FMOH to develop this new handbook for the management of asymptomatic and mild COVID-19 cases at home, who also meet certain requirement.

“This new handbook provides verified information on how to safely manage COVID-19 cases that do not require hospitalisation.

”We produced well-detailed guidance for asymptomatic and mild cases in the country. The handbook has stringent requirements for home-based care, which compulsorily requires risk assessment by a managing physician and the State Ministry of Health,” he said.

Ihekweazu emphasized that the handbook excludes patients who have moderate to severe symptoms such as fatigue and fever that does not abate or breathlessness, people above 60 and people with pre-existing health conditions to be hospitalised in accredited treatment centres.

The NCDC boss said that in addition to the requirements, the new document also includes guidance for caregivers and other household members to remain safe, adding that it also includes tips on exercises that could be done to support recovery.

Like this: Like Loading...