Breaking News

NDA warns of fake admission forms in circulation

By
0
nda-warns-of-fake-admission-forms-in-circulation
Views: Visits 0

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has cautioned the public to beware of fraudsters who sell admission forms on social media.

It explained that forms for entry into the 73 Regular Course were not yet out, adding that any information circulating on the social media purporting sale of the forms was false and had no link with the academy.

NDA’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Major Abubakar Abdullahi, in a statement yesterday, stated that all activities relating to admissions into the military institution would normally be published on its official website, www.nda.edu.ng, and some national dailies in due course.

“The general public is advised to shun any individual or group offering sale of NDA forms, as doing any business with such fraudulent individuals or groups will be at the bearer’s risk,” he warned.





No comments yet

#EndSARS protesters’ lawyer opens defence in N21m alleged fraud trial

Previous article

FG votes N675 billion for arms, training of soldiers

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News