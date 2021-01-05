The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has cautioned the public to beware of fraudsters who sell admission forms on social media.

It explained that forms for entry into the 73 Regular Course were not yet out, adding that any information circulating on the social media purporting sale of the forms was false and had no link with the academy.

NDA’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Major Abubakar Abdullahi, in a statement yesterday, stated that all activities relating to admissions into the military institution would normally be published on its official website, www.nda.edu.ng, and some national dailies in due course.

“The general public is advised to shun any individual or group offering sale of NDA forms, as doing any business with such fraudulent individuals or groups will be at the bearer’s risk,” he warned.