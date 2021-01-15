Oba Darasimi

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has debunked allegation that he received bribe to facilitate the appointment of Effiong Okon Akwa, the sole administrator for Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Akwa was appointed as Sole Administrator for the commission last year but the last has not been heard about the appointment.

Malami was accused of receiving billions to facilitate the appointment of Effiong Okon Akwa as NDDC Sole Administrator.

Reports suggested last week that the minister of Niger Delta Affairs Godswill Akpabio promised to support Attorney General with N25billion from the N453billion 2020 budget of the NDDC towards his governorship ambition.

Akpabio also allegedly paid $5million to Malami to secure legal note backing the appointment of Akwa as the Sole Administrator of NDDC and another $5million to Sabiu “Tunde” Yusuf to push the file and have Buhari sign off on the appointment of Akwa, even though a Board had been constituted.

Also fingered in the deal was First Lady Aisha Buhari’s brother, Mahmud Halilu Ahmad.

In a statement on Friday, his spokesman, Umar Gwandu, called the claim “filthy assumptions of mischief makers and detractors”.

Gwandu said it was an attempt to cast aspersion on Malami “and dent his hard earned reputation with unsubstantiated allegations spread by perfidious elements”.

“The Minister has not collected and does not intend at any time to receive any gratification from any dealing and discharging any function he is constitutionally empowered to perform”, he noted.

Malami dared individuals who have any information regarding those who facilitated and accepted the purported gratification for the appointment of Akwa to come out publicly.

The AGF further encouraged them to approach relevant security and anti-corruption agencies with the facts.

NDDC has been at the centre of controversy since last year after several billions of naira was said to have been misappropriated at the agency.

Like this: Like Loading...