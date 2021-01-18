Oba Darasimi

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs Godswill Akpabio, has denied paying $5million bribe to the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, for the appointment of Effiong Okon Akwa, the Sole Administrator for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Akwa was appointed as Sole Administrator for the NDDC last year but reports emerged that Akpabio allegedly bribed Malami to facilitate the appointment.

Although Malami has since denied the allegations, challenging anyone with evidences he commited the crime to provide them.

In the same vein, Akpabio has denied bribing the AGF, describing the reports as fake.

A statement by Akapbio’s Chief Press Secretary, Anietie Ekong, insisted that the report was the handiwork of mischief-makers.

In the statement, a copy of which was obtained by The Street Journal, he said the authors of the story must be ready to face prosecution if they can’t substantiate the allegation.

The statement reads: “Senator Godswill Akpabio said his attention has been drawn to a piece of fake news which claimed that he paid $5 million bribe to the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami and others to secure the appointment of Effiong Okon Akwa as the Sole Administrator for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

“The Honourable Minister of Niger Delta Affairs stated categorically that ‘this is a piece of malicious concoction manufactured from the pit of hell by mischief-makers. It is a figment of the imagination of the author of the fake news. Senator Akpabio denies the story in its entirety. The authors of the fake news should be ready to back up their claim or face the full wrath of the law.’”

Also fingered in the deal was First Lady Aisha Buhari’s brother, Mahmud Halilu Ahmad.

NDDC has been at the centre of controversy since last year after several billions of naira was said to have been misappropriated at the agency.

