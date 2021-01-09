By Davies Iheamnachor—PORT HARCOURT

The people of Oron in Akwa Ibom State, the home country of the Sole Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Effiong Akwa, has stated that they would resist any attempt by any other ethnic group in the Niger Delta to ridicule their son in office.

The Oron Union, Port Harcourt Branch, disclosed this in a statement by Sir Ndekhedehe Uno, President; Etim Asuquo, Secretary, and Chief O. E. Otu, Patron, tagged “Barr. Effiong Akwa NDDC Appointment, Putting the Records Straight.”

They expressed regret that at a time other regions were expressing solidarity and demonstrating camaraderie, the Niger Delta was still engrossed in clannish and divisive posturing championed by politicians who have failed the region in all ramifications.

It read: “The recent uproar over the appointment of our son, Effiong Akwa as the Interim Sole Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) is despicable, to say the least, and that is déjà vu that cannot be wished away.

“First, during the struggle for the development of the region, the Oron people were involved both physically and intellectually.

“But when it was time for sharing the dividends, others vehemently made it known that Oron must not be apportioned her own dividends.

“For the records, Akwa is from Oron, an oil-bearing and producing community in Akwa Ibom State that hosts no less than 10 oil companies in her land and waters including Monipulo, an indigenous oil company owned by our Ijaw brother, late Chief O. B. Lulu Briggs.”

The statement noted that the people of Oron have paid their dues in the development of the region and the country at large, adding that it should also be allowed to lead the region.

“It is this Oron community that makes Akwa Ibom the highest production quantum member-state of NDDC and, by implication, the sustainer of Nigeria’s economy.

“It is, therefore, an affront for anyone from any part of Nigeria to attempt to ridicule an Oro person over an appointment that was conferred on him by the President.

“We state in the strongest of terms that we will never welcome ignominious treatment of any Oron person and we make bold to state here that such unwarranted antagonistic disposition towards an Oron person anywhere by anybody from any quarters, elected or appointed, will be met with appropriate countermeasures.

“We have paid our dues in and to this Nigerian project.”

