Oba Darasimi

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said the Igbo nation has proved to be the real democrats with the successful election of the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo .

Prof. George Obiozor emerged as the new President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in an election held in Owerri, Imo State on Sunday.

Atiku in a statement said he followed with keen interest the process that led to the election and had wondered how the group would pull through and still remain a cohesive and strong force with its integrity intact.

“By the outcome of this election, Ndigbo have not only proved the pundits wrong, but have shown that they are real democrats,” Atiku said.

He applauded the choice of Obiozor as the new President General, adding that he was “elated that the process that led to his election and that of the new executive was concluded in line with established democratic tenets.”

The former presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), said he knew Prof. Obiozor since his days as Director-General of the Nigeria Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) and as Ambassador of Nigeria to the United States of America, Israel and Cyprus.

He enjoined the new leader of Ndigbo to tap into the experience of his predecessor Chief Nnia Nwodo in his charge to take the socio-cultural group to a new level.

“I can attest to his brilliance, wisdom and experience, qualities that I am confident will come to bear as he pilots the affairs of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

“I also take note of the ‘big shoes’ left behind by Obiozor’s predecessor, Chief Nnia Nwodo, who elevated Ohanaeze Ndigbo to enviable heights such that he was appointed as the Coordinator of all the notable socio-cultural groups in the country.

“I know that Obiozor will tap into his experience and the networks he had built to further push the group to higher heights,” he added.