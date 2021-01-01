National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) officials walk toward the site of a clandestine methamphetamine lab busted by the NDLEA in November at Obinugwu village in southeast Nigeria, are seen on November 22, 2018. – With access to lucrative markets to the south and east, and aided by porous borders and corrupt law enforcement, experts warn Nigeria is fast becoming a major player in the global methamphetamine market. (Photo by STEFAN HEUNIS / AFP)

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Oyo State Command, says it arrested a total of 133 suspects for various drug-related offences in 2020.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Mrs Mutiat Okuwobi, made this known in a statement in Ibadan on Friday.

She noted that 44 convictions were recorded during the year and the convicts currently serving various jail terms ranging from six months to 10 years.

Okuwobi stated that the command also seized 4,739.195 kilogrammes of Cannabis Sativa, otherwise known as Indian Hemp, and other illicit substances during the period under review.

She said that the command destroyed two marijuana farms at Ajani village in Ona-Ara and Oluyole local government areas.

She further disclosed that the command had no fewer than 51 people undergoing counselling.

She added that “there is hope for people who use drugs, so parents and loved ones should never give up on them.

“Stakeholders must work together to get useful information on drug abuse to win the fight against trafficking in our communities.

“The NDLEA command appreciates the support from the state government and other stakeholders during the year.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 133 arrests in 2020 indicates a decrease compared with 201 recorded in 2019.

However, drugs seized in the year under review increased from 3,703.58 kilogrammes in 2019, showing a 28 per cent increase.