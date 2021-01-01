NDLEA Photo:Twitter

The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), in Kano, says it had arrested one Mr. Ekennah Okechuku for allegedly being in possession of 130 kg of Cannabis sativa, otherwise known as Indian hemp.

The NDLEA Commander in Kano, Dr. Ibrahim Abdu, told newsmen on Thursday, in Kano, that Ikechuku was arrested by officers of the agency, ”not by the officials of the Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA) as was earlier reported”.

“Our colleagues from Abuja, along Suleja road, intercepted over 50 kg of Indian hemp belonging to the suspect in a commercial vehicle on its way to Kano.

“You Know, most of these suspects hardly follow the exhibits, so, they do not know the owner of the Indian hemp, they informed us about it and we traced and arrested him.

“During our investigation, we discovered another 50 kg in the suspect’s house and another 35 kg belonging to him with a Transport Company operating in Ibadan.

“Since the suspect is already in our custody, all the exhibits have to be sent to Kano, so he would be taken to court for trial on a three-count charge.

“We have collaborations with some of these luxurious bus operators. Whenever they suspect a passenger is carrying such an exhibit, either going out of Kano or coming in, they inform us.

He said that the NDLEA and KAROTA officials have since resolved their misunderstanding, following an exchange between him and the Managing Director of KAROTA, Mr Baffa Dan’agundi.

He urged KAROTA and other stakeholders to continue to give the agency all the necessary support it required to rid the State of drug abuse.