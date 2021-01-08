The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has released the list of successful applicants in its ongoing recruitment exercise which began in December 2019.

NDLEA spokesman, Deputy Commander of Narcotics (DCN) Jonah Achema, announced this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

While those who were shortlisted have been contacted via E-mail and SMS. Achema reference could be made to the agency’s website at www.ndlea.gov.org.

According to him, the candidates had applied for different vacancies, some of which were invited for a job competency test.

“The affected candidates, numbering 5, 000, are to appear at the Agency’s Academy, Citadel Counter-Narcotics Nigeria, (CCNN), Katton-Rikkos, Jos, Plateau State for the screening and documentation exercise between January 10 and 23, 2021 at 0900 hours daily.

“The candidates are divided into four different groups for the screening, in adherence to the COVID-19 pandemic protocol.

“The order and schedule for the exercise according to the group into which the candidates fall are also indicated. They are expected to arrive a day ahead of their screening period,” said Achema.

Successful candidates, according to the NDLEA spokesman, will be issued letters of appointment which will be documented immediately after a successful screening.

“Candidates are, therefore, to report for the screening exercise with their guarantors’ forms, originals and duplicates of academic credentials, birth certificate or age declaration and indigene certificates.

“They are also expected to come along with a certificate of medical fitness from a government hospital as well as a pair of shorts, T-shirts, canvass and stockings,” the NDLEA spokesman said.

