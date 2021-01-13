Late Ndubuisi Kanu

By Dapo Akinrefon

FORMER governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, described former military administrator of the state, late Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu(retd), as a rare breed for his singular consistency and unwavering commitment to social justice, democracy and federalism in Nigeria.

Asiwaju Tinubu, a close colleague of the late Kanu in NADECO and a personal friend, in a statement by his media office, said: “I am deeply saddened by the passing of former military administrator of Lagos and Imo states, Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu.

“He was my brother and a very courageous partner in the struggle for democracy and enthronement of true federalism in Nigeria.

“In everything he did, from his work as former administrator of Lagos State to the sacrifices he made to help NADECO during the struggle for the actualisation of June 12, Rear Admiral Kanu was highly principled.

“He provided democratic vision and meaningful ideas to advance that historic struggle.

“He was a patriot and a progressive. He was a rare breed in his consistent and unwavering commitment to social justice, democracy, and workable federalism in Nigeria.

“Admiral Kanu was a Lagosian; a true Nigerian nationalist in the very best sense of that phrase.

“After his retirement, he freely gave of himself to bring progress to Lagos State by lending creative ideas as well as the fruits of his ample experience to successive administrations in Lagos, including mine from 1999 to 2007.

“He demonstrated true belief and interest in the progress and development of the state.

“With his immense experience and gentle mien, the admiral offered intelligence and meaningful advice which always proved helpful in solving problems at critical times.

“My deepest condolences now go to Ndubuisi Kanu’s family, particularly his wife and children, and all those who loved and respected this extraordinary Lagosian and Nigerian.

“May God strengthen and comfort them at this moment for only He can help them bear this loss.

“I extend my sympathies to Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Hope Uzodinma of Lagos and Imo states, the governments and people of the two states which Rear Admiral Kanu served with such distinction and dedication.

“This outstanding man and patriot is now with God and may his soul now rest in perfect peace.”

Kanu died on Wednesday in Lagos at 77, at an undisclosed hospital after a brief illness.

The former Military Governor of Imo State(1975) and Lagos State(1976), was a chieftain of the pro-democracy group, the National Democratic Coalition, NADECO.

