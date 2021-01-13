National Examination Council (NECO) on Wednesday said it has deregistered some schools from conducting their exams over malpractices in the October/November 2020 examination for two years.

NECO Registrar and Chief Executive Officer Prof. Godswill Obioma announced the deregistration on Wednesday in Abuja when the council released the October/November 2020 result.

“The Council has a long standing tradition for zero tolerance for malpractices,” Obioma said. “Thus, it can be noticed that the malpractices incidence in 2020 dropped compared to the figure of 2019.”

He disclosed that schools involved in the malpractices have been derecognised for two years. Obioma said 33,470 cases of malpractices were recorded during the October/November 2020 examination.

The NECO registrar said 24 supervisors were blacklisted “for various offences ranging from poor supervision, aiding and abetting, connivance with non candidates to write answer on chalkboard and so on.”

Overall, a total of 1,221,447 candidates registered for the examination out of which 665,830 were male and 555,617 female, according to NECO registrar.

Obioma said the results showed that 894,101 candidates out of the 1,209,992 that sat for the examination scored credit and above in English and Mathematics.

He announced that a special arrangements have been made for candidates who missed some of the examinations due to unrest during #EndSARS protest. Such candidates will have the opportunity to write the tests on February 1, 2021 during the SSCE external examination.

Obioma named some of the states affected as Oyo, Osun, Ekiti, Lagos, Edo, Ondo and some centres in Rivers, Abia, Enugu and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

