The National Examination Council (NECO) on Wednesday released the results of its 2020 Senior Secondary School Certificate (SSCE) examination it conducted throughout the country between October and November.

NECO Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of NECO, Prof. Godswill Obioma announced the results on Wednesday in Abuja.

Obioma said that 1,102,041 candidates passed at credit and above level.

The result, according to Obioma, showed that 894,101 candidates out of the 1,209,992 that sat for the examination scored credit and above in English and Mathematics.

Obioma said 33,470 cases of malpractices were recorded during the examination, adding that 12 schools were also involved including 24 supervisors.

He disclosed that schools involved in the malpractices have been derecognised for two years, while 24 supervisors were blacklisted “for various offences ranging from poor supervision, aiding and abetting, connivance with non candidates to write answer on chalkboard and so on”.

“The Council has a long standing tradition for zero tolerance for malpractices. Thus, it can be noticed that the malpractices incidence in 2020 dropped compared to the figure of 2019,” Obioma said.

He stated that special arrangements have been made for candidates who missed some of the examinations due to unrest during #EndSARS protest. Such candidates will have the opportunity to write the tests on February 1, 2021 during the SSCE external examination.

Obioma named some of the states affected as Oyo, Osun, Ekiti, Lagos, Edo, Ondo and some centres in Rivers, Abia, Enugu and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

A total of 1,221,447 candidates registered for the examination out of which 665,830 were male and 555,617 female.

