…233,000 candidates affected by #EndSARS protests

By Wole Mosadomi & Joseph Erunke

The National Examinations Council, NECO, yesterday released the Senior Secondary School Examination, SSCE, results with a 2.3 per cent increase in the number of candidates who scored five credits and above, including English and Mathematics.

The Registrar and Chief Executive of NECO, Prof Godswill Obioma, announced the results at the council’s headquarters in Minna.

The registrar said no fewer than I,221,447 candidates registered for the examination, made up of 665,830 males and 555,617 females.

Obioma said the number of candidates that sat for the examination was 1,209,992,796 males, representing 55.53 per cent and 550,126 females, representing 45.46 percent.

According to him, the number of candidates with special needs that sat for the examination was 160, saying: “Number of candidates who made credit and above in English language is 973,331, representing 82.68 per cent. Number of candidates who made credit and above in Mathematics is 1,060,100, representing 90.08 per cent.

“Number of candidates who made five credits and above including English and Mathematics is 984,101 representing 73.89 per cent; compared to 2019 June/July SSCE figures of 829,787, there is an increase of 2.3 per cent. Number of candidates who made five credits and above irrespective of English Language is 1,112,041, representing 91.91 per cent; compared to 2019 June/July SSCE figures of 1,04,989, an increase of 2.01 per cent.

“Number of candidates involved in various forms of malpractice in 2020 is 33,470, representing 2.61 per cent, and 40,630, representing 3.53 per cent of such cases, were recorded in 2019.

”The council has a long tradition for zero tolerance for malpractice. 12 schools – four in Adamawa, two in Kaduna State, two in Katsina, one in Taraba and one in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, were recommended for de-recognition for two years for their involvement in mass cheating. While 24 Supervisors were blacklisted for various offences ranging from poor supervision, aiding abetting and connivance with non-candidates to write answers on chalkboard.”

Meanwhile, owing to the #EndSARS protest that prevented a total of 233,000 candidates from taking the examination in some states, the management of NECO has pledged to accommodate such candidates in the external examination slated for Monday 1st February 2021 to Wednesday 3rd March 2021.

The Registrar assured that candidates who missed their examinations during the EndSARs protest will be given the opportunity to write their papers which include all or either Chemistry (practical), Economics, Commerce, Technical Drawing, Further Mathematics and Food & Nutrition.

The states affected according to him include; FCT, Abia, Enugu, Edo, Rivers, Ondo, Osun, Ekiti, Lagos, Oyo, Kano and Ogun states.

Vanguard News Nigeria