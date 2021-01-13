The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the Senior Secondary School Examination (SSCE) results with a 2.3 per cent increase in the number of candidates who scored five credits and above, including English and Mathematics.

The Registrar and Chief Executive of NECO, Prof. Godswill Obioma, announced the results at the council’s headquarters in Minna on Wednesday.

Obioma said a total of I,221,447 candidates registered for the examination, “665,830 males and 555,617 females.”

According to him,” the number of candidates that sat for the examination is 1,209,992, 796 males, representing 55.53 per cent and 550,126 females, representing 45.46 per cent’’.

He said that the number of candidates with special needs that sat for the examination was 160.

“Number of candidates who made credit and above in the English language is 973,331, representing 82.68 per cent. A number of candidates who made credit and above in Mathematics is 1,060,100, representing 90.08 per cent.

“Number of candidates who made five credits and above including English and Mathematics is 984,101 representing 73.89 per cent; compared to 2019 June/July SSCE figures of 829,787,there is an increase of 2.3 per cent.

“Number of candidates who made five credits and above irrespective of English Language is 1,112,041, representing 91.91 per cent; compared to 2019 June/July SSCE figures of 1,04,989 there is an increase of 2.01 per cent

“Number of candidates involved in various forms of malpractice in 2020 is 33,470, representing 2.61 per cent, and 40,630, representing 3.53 per cent of such cases, were recorded in 2019″, the registrar said.

He said that the council had a long tradition of zero tolerance for malpractice.

“Twelve schools – four in Adamawa, two in Kaduna State, two in Katsina, one in Taraba, and one in FCT were recommended for de-recognition for two years for their involvement in mass cheating.

“While 24 Supervisors were blacklisted for various offences ranging from poor supervision, aiding abetting and connivance with non-candidates to write answers on a chalkboard,’’ he said.

Obioma said that candidates could now access their results on the NECO website: WWW.neco.gov.ng using their examination registration numbers.

Vanguard News Nigeria