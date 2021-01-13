The National Examination Council is one of the main secondary school examination bodies in the country.

The National Examination Council (NECO) has released the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) results with over 73 per cent of candidates passing Mathematics and English Language.

The Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of NECO Prof. Godswill Obioma announced the results on Wednesday at the examination body’s national headquarters in Niger State.

The results show that 894,101 candidates, representing 73.89% scored five credits and above in both English and Mathematics.

973,331 candidates, representing 82.68 percent made credit and above in the English language alone.

The results further reveal that the number of candidates who made five credits and above irrespective of English language and Mathematics is 1,112,041, representing 91.91 percent.

This, according, to Professor Obioma represents an increase of 2.01 percent when compared to the 2019 June/July SSCE.

The NECO boss disclosed that 1,221,447 registered for the examination, with 659,796 being males representing 54.53, and 550,126 representing 45.46 percent being females.

According to the NECO Registrar, the SSCE was, however, disrupted in some states due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the #EndSARS protests that held in many states across the country.

Prof. Obioma gave the lists of states affected to include Abia, Enugu, Edo, River, Ondo, Ekiti, and Lagos. Others are Oyo, Kano, FCT and Ogun.

He also said the affected subjects were Chemistry practical, Economics, Technological Drawing, Food and Nutrition, and Further Mathematics, and noted that the results of the affected candidates will be pending until supplementary exams are conducted for the papers missed.