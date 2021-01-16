The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has fixed Jan. 19 for the hearing of a petition against the granting of an Independent Electricity Distribution Network Licence to Asaba Distribution Ltd.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the petition was filed by the Benin Electricity Distribution (BEDC) Plc.

NERC in a statement issued on Friday on its website, said the hearing was pursuant to Section 70 (2) of the Electric Power Sector Reform Act (“EPSRA”).

According to the commission, it is also pursuant to clause 11 of the NERC Application for Licences Regulations 2010, and section 17 of NERC (Business Rules of the Commission) Regulations (Business Rules) 2006.

It said the petition would be heard and determined by a panel of three commissioners of the commission.

“In compliance with Section 45 of EPSRA and Section 17 of the Business Rules, the Commission has resolved that the petition/objection filed by BEDC against the granting of the application of ADL, shall be heard by a panel of three commissioners as stipulated in section 17 (3) of the Business Rules

”The petition shall be heard at the commission’s Hearing Room on the 4th Floor of the NERC Headquarters Building, Plot 1387 Cadastral Zone A00, Central Business District, Abuja on Jan. 19, by 10a.m.

“The conduct of the hearing shall be in accordance with the business rules of the commission and further procedural rules relevant to the conduct of hearings as determined by the commission,” NERC added.

Vanguard News Nigeria