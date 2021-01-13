Netflix

For film lovers 2021 is set to be a fantastic year as streaming giant, Netflix is set to release a new film every week in the year.

Netflix on Tuesday offered a preview of upcoming 2021 releases, a list with no fewer than 70 star-studded feature films. The sneak peek is unusual for the streaming giant, which historically has dropped news of only one film at a time — a testament to its clout as it easily surpasses the release volume of every Hollywood studio.

From drama, comedy and science fiction to horror and even Westerns, the slate will take in every major film genre before the year is out, with some releases poised as potential competition for major awards.

Among the most-anticipated titles is “Don’t Look Up,” from filmmaker Adam McKay of “The Big Short” and “Vice” fame and starring Leonardo DiCaprio. “The Harder They Fall,” a Western co-produced by Jay-Z and with a primarily Black cast including Regina King and Idris Elba, also promises to be one to look out for.

The announcement was accompanied by a short video presented by “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot, “Jumanji” lead Dwayne Johnson and “Deadpool” actor Ryan Reynolds. The trio is set to appear in “Red Notice,” an action film with a $160 million budget, according to US media.

See below the complete list of planned 2021 feature film releases for Netflix:

ACTION



Army of the Dead



Awake



Kate



Outside the Wire (January 15)



Red Notice



Sweet Girl

HORROR



Fear Street Trilogy



No One Gets Out Alive



There’s Someone Inside Your House



Things Heard and Seen

ROMANCE



A Castle For Christmas



Fuimos Canciones



Kissing Booth 3



Love Hard



The Last Letter from Your Lover



The Princess Switch 3



To All The Boys: Always and Forever



Untitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com

THRILLER



Blood Red Sky



Beckett



Escape from Spiderhead



Intrusion



Munich



O2



Night Teeth



The Swarm



The Woman in the Window

SCI-FI



Stowaway

DRAMA



Beauty



Blonde



Bombay Rose



Bruised



Concrete Cowboy



Fever Dream



Malcolm & Marie (February 5)



Monster



Penguin Bloom (January 27)



Pieces of Woman (January 7)



The Dig (January 29)



The Guilty



The Hand of God



The Power of the Dog



The Starling



The White Tiger (January 22)



Unt. Alexandre Moratto Film



Unt. Graham King

WESTERN



The Harder They Fall

COMEDY



8 Rue de l’Humanité



Afterlife of the Party



Bad Trip



Don’t Look Up



Double Dad



I Care A Lot (February 19)



Moxie (March 3)



The Last Mercenary



Thunder Force

FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY



A Boy Called Christmas



A Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep



Back to the Outback



Finding ‘Ohana (January 29)



Loud House



Nightbooks



Robin Robin



Skater Girl



Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles



Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans



Wish Dragon



YES DAY (March 12)

MUSICAL



A Week Away



tick, tick…BOOM