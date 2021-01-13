Breaking News

Netflix To Release A New Film Every Week In 2021, See List

Netflix

For film lovers 2021 is set to be a fantastic year as streaming giant, Netflix is set to release a new film every week in the year.

Netflix on Tuesday offered a preview of upcoming 2021 releases, a list with no fewer than 70 star-studded feature films. The sneak peek is unusual for the streaming giant, which historically has dropped news of only one film at a time — a testament to its clout as it easily surpasses the release volume of every Hollywood studio.

From drama, comedy and science fiction to horror and even Westerns, the slate will take in every major film genre before the year is out, with some releases poised as potential competition for major awards.

Among the most-anticipated titles is “Don’t Look Up,” from filmmaker Adam McKay of “The Big Short” and “Vice” fame and starring Leonardo DiCaprio. “The Harder They Fall,” a Western co-produced by Jay-Z and with a primarily Black cast including Regina King and Idris Elba, also promises to be one to look out for.

The announcement was accompanied by a short video presented by “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot, “Jumanji” lead Dwayne Johnson and “Deadpool” actor Ryan Reynolds. The trio is set to appear in “Red Notice,” an action film with a $160 million budget, according to US media.

See below the complete list of planned 2021 feature film releases for Netflix:

ACTION


Army of the Dead


Awake


Kate


Outside the Wire (January 15)


Red Notice


Sweet Girl

HORROR


Fear Street Trilogy


No One Gets Out Alive


There’s Someone Inside Your House


Things Heard and Seen

ROMANCE


A Castle For Christmas


Fuimos Canciones


Kissing Booth 3


Love Hard


The Last Letter from Your Lover


The Princess Switch 3


To All The Boys: Always and Forever


Untitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com

THRILLER


Blood Red Sky


Beckett


Escape from Spiderhead


Intrusion


Munich


O2


Night Teeth


The Swarm


The Woman in the Window

SCI-FI


Stowaway

DRAMA


Beauty


Blonde


Bombay Rose


Bruised


Concrete Cowboy


Fever Dream


Malcolm & Marie (February 5)


Monster


Penguin Bloom (January 27)


Pieces of Woman (January 7)


The Dig (January 29)


The Guilty


The Hand of God


The Power of the Dog


The Starling


The White Tiger (January 22)


Unt. Alexandre Moratto Film


Unt. Graham King

WESTERN


The Harder They Fall

COMEDY


8 Rue de l’Humanité


Afterlife of the Party


Bad Trip


Don’t Look Up


Double Dad


I Care A Lot (February 19)


Moxie (March 3)


The Last Mercenary


Thunder Force

FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY


A Boy Called Christmas


A Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep


Back to the Outback


Finding ‘Ohana (January 29)


Loud House


Nightbooks


Robin Robin


Skater Girl


Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles


Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans


Wish Dragon


YES DAY (March 12)

MUSICAL


A Week Away


tick, tick…BOOM

