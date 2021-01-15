Mukhy

New Kid on the block, Mukhtar Sarumi, professionally known as Mukhy is set to make a debut in the Nigerian music scene with his first official single titled ‘Julie’.

This is following his decision to dump his first-class degree in Chemical Engineering as well as quit his corporate job in the UK last year during the COVID-19 pandemic to focus on his music passion and harness his talent.

Mukhy collaborates with AfroPop singer, Glitch to produce this single which embodies a fun-filled melody built on heavy references and features loads of feel-good energy. Julie is an Afrobeat jam with a tasteful finish over dancehall synths and drums for a boastful and uplifting new tune.

Lyrically, Mukhy uses this song to eulogize a female character (Julie) who is the center of his world with notes of assurance of a life of luxury and affluence should she agree to share the rest of her life with him.

According to him, “Julie is about “that girl”. Everyone has that girl in their life who they would give everything for – sometimes it is the person you’re with at the moment, but most times it’s someone who got away. I definitely know who my Julie is and if she shows up on the day of my marriage, I’m leaving my wife for her.”

The 25-year-old Osun State indigene finished with a first-class in Chemical Engineering from the University College of London, and a distinction from Imperial College for Masters.

Julie was produced by Jaemally Beatz, and is out on all music platforms.

