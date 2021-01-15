A budding local carrier, Green Africa, has applied for an Air Operating Certificate (AOC) ahead of entry into the domestic market space. The Guardian learnt that the airline, owned by Babawande Afolabi, has submitted applications to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), as part of preparations for launch.

The airline is also set to unveil its crew uniform tagged “The Runway”. In December 2020, the airline sent its pilots on a type-rating training and recruited cabin crewmembers.

A source at the NCAA said “the airline is serious; they mean business and could start soon, as they are close to acquiring the Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC)”.

Green Africa being confident of all its scheduled plans has given out 24 free tickets during the December 2020 promotion fair.

The airline earlier ordered fifty A220-300s aircraft from Airbus and also committed to leasing an additional three of the aircraft type from leasing company, GTLK Europe. In October 2020, Green Africa formed a strategic partnership with First City Monument Bank (FCMB), which yielded $31 million in a combination of standby letter of credit and rolling working capital.

Green Africa is anchored by a group of senior industry leaders led by Tom Horton, former Chairman & CEO of American Airlines, Wale Adeosun, Founder & CEO of Kuramo Capital, William Shaw, CEO of InterJet, Virasb Vahidi, former CCO of American Airlines and Gbenga Oyebode, Founder & Chairman of Aluko & Oyebode.