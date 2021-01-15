Mrs Ngozi Onadeko, the new Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, has assumed duty. CSP Olugbenga Fadeyi, the command’s Spokesperson, made the disclosure in a statement on Friday in Ibadan.

Fadeyi said that Onadeko took over from Nwachukwu Enwonwu, who has been redeployed.

He said that the new commissioner of police is an alumnus of Imo State University, Owerri, where she bagged BSc. (Hons) in Sociology in 1985.

Fadeyi said that Onadeko later proceeded to the University of Lagos where she also bagged Master’s degree (MSc.) in Criminology.

“CP Ngozi Onadeko was appointed into the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (POLAC/ Cadet ASP Course 15) on 15/03/1988 and was trained at the Nigeria Police Academy Annex, Kaduna State, between 1988 and 1989.

“On passing out, she has served in various administrative and operational capacities such as: Crime and Staff Officer SOI, SOJ between 1989- 1993 in Imo State Police Command.

“From 1993- 2001, she served as a directing staff at Police College, Ikeja, Lagos State.

“She equally served as Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Divisional Crime Officer (DCO), Area Crime Officer (ACO), Staff Officer and Chief Superintendent of Police (Admin) all in Lagos State Command.

“She was later redeployed to Police Academy, Kano, in 2008 as a directing Staff between 2009- 2016.

“As an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), she was AC Intelligence, (FIIB), FHQ Annex, AC X-Squad FCIID Alagbon, Area Commander, Eastern Port Authority Police Command, Port Harcourt,” he said.

Fadeyi said Onadeko was the second-in- Command/Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of ‘Administration’ Delta Command, from 2016 to 2019 and proceeded on course to the National Defence College on Sept. 1, 2019.

“Sequel to her promotion to the enviable rank of Commissioner of Police on 21st December, 2019, she was posted to the Department of Training and Development, Force Headquarters, Abuja as CP Training.

“The Commissioner of Police has attended various on-the-job courses during her career, which include; Advanced Detective Course (ADC) 1999, Operational Leadership Command Course (OLCC) 2005, Tactical Leadership Command Course (TLCC) 2009, Strategic Leadership Command Course (SLCC) 2015, all at the reputed Police Staff College, Jos, Plateau State and National Defence College (NDC) Abuja,

” The CP has Professional Qualifications to her credit amongst which are; Pass Staff College, psc, Member Nigerian Institute of Management, (mnin) and Fellow of the Defence College, (fdc).

“She is equally a member of professional institutions, which include; International Association of Women Police (IAWP) and International Association of Chief of Police (IACP), United States of America (USA).

“She is a thorough-bred professional who distinguished herself in all the places she has served.

“Consequently, all the experiences she has gathered over the years shall be brought to Oyo State to consolidate the existing security apparatus.

“The CP assures the good people of Oyo State maximum protection to lives and property, and solicits constant dissemination of credible information to enable the Police serve them better,” he said. (NAN)

