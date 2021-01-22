During the visit, Agunbiade, while addressing security stakeholders at the Oyo State Police Command Headquarters, Eleyele Ibadan, said the Police were fully back to duty with a rekindled effort towards securing lives and properties of the citizens of the country.

In addition, he said a criminal, irrespective of colour, religion or ethnic background, should be treated as a criminal without making inciting comments on the issue of ethnicity.

While stating the resolve of the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, to ensure the implementation of police reform, he urged Nigerians to shun the habits that are capable of inciting crisis.

He said, “I came to rekindle hope with the police officers and stakeholders on the need to work in collaboration with one another. Not only that, but to also give them the mantras of the Inspector General of Police as to robust public relations and to address my men on the need for training and retraining to enhance the competence of police officers and to assure the members of the public that we are now ready; we are coming back in full and we are not going to allow criminals to have their way anymore.

“We have learnt a lot of lessons from #EndSARS. Now, we are out to protect the protesters. Protesters can always have their ways without their cause hijacked by hoodlums like those who hijacked the #EndSARS protest and turn it to hooliganism, killing police officers. They became tyrannic.”

He had warned members of the public against attributing crime and criminality to any ethnic group saying that dong so could incite widespread crisis in the land.