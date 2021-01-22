Akinwale Aboluwade
The Oyo State Police Command on Friday warned criminal elements in the state to have a rethink or move out of the state before the law catches up with them.
The warning was issued by the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Police Command, Ngozi Onadeko, in a statement signed by Mr Olugbenga Fadeyi, Police Public Relations Officer in the command barely one week after resuming for duty in the state.
The statement read in parts, “The Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command has keenly followed developments and statements emanating from different individuals regarding security situation in the state.
“The Oyo State Police Command would like to associate itself with the position of Governor Oluseyi Makinde of Oyo State on the need for the people of the state to be calm and peaceful, as well as desist from taking laws into their hands.
“The Commissioner of Police would like to assure the people of Oyo State that necessary strategies have been put in place in collaboration with other security agencies in the state to ensure that residents go about their lawful businesses and duties without threat or hindrance.
“The Command, with the support of sister security agencies, wishes to state emphatically that anyone who engage in any disturbance of the peace or any act of criminality will be brought to justice.”
It, therefore, urges parents and guardians in the state to warn their children and wards to avoid being used by criminal elements for acts
of lawlessness.
The statement was issued days after the familiarization visit to the state by the new Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone XI, Mr Oluyemi Agunbiade.
During the visit, Agunbiade, while addressing security stakeholders at the Oyo State Police Command Headquarters, Eleyele Ibadan, said the Police were fully back to duty with a rekindled effort towards securing lives and properties of the citizens of the country.
He had warned members of the public against attributing crime and criminality to any ethnic group saying that dong so could incite widespread crisis in the land. In addition, he said a criminal, irrespective of colour, religion or ethnic background, should be treated as a criminal without making inciting comments on the issue of ethnicity.
While stating the resolve of the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, to ensure the implementation of police reform, he urged Nigerians to shun the habits that are capable of inciting crisis.
He said, “I came to rekindle hope with the police officers and stakeholders on the need to work in collaboration with one another. Not only that, but to also give them the mantras of the Inspector General of Police as to robust public relations and to address my men on the need for training and retraining to enhance the competence of police officers and to assure the members of the public that we are now ready; we are coming back in full and we are not going to allow criminals to have their way anymore.
“We have learnt a lot of lessons from #EndSARS. Now, we are out to protect the protesters. Protesters can always have their ways without their cause hijacked by hoodlums like those who hijacked the #EndSARS protest and turn it to hooliganism, killing police officers. They became tyrannic.”
