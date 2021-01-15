Akin Aboluwade

The new Commissioner of Police in the Oyo State Command, Ngozi Vivian Onadeko, has reiterated her commitment to stemming the tide of crime in the state, barring all odds.

Onadeko explained that her mission in the state is to ensure maximum security of lives and property of residents.

She spoke on Friday at the command headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan during the handing over ceremony from her predecessor, Nwachukwu Enwonwu.

Onadeko is the first female Commissioner of Police to assume such position in Oyo State.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the command, Mr Olugbenga Fadeyi, in a statement, said the former CP would be going to the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies , Kuru, Jos, Plateau State for a course.

Onadeko is an alumnus of the Imo State University, where she bagged BSc. (Hons) degree in Sociology in 1985. She later proceeded to the University of Lagos, Akoka, Lagos State where she bagged a Master’s degree (MSc.) in Criminology. The police commissioner was appointed into the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (POLAC/ Cadet ASP Course 15) on March 15, 1988, and was trained at the Nigeria Police Academy Annex, Kaduna State between 1988 and 1989. Onadeko has served in various administrative and operational capacities such as Crime and Staff Officer SOI, SOJ between 1989 and 1993 in Imo State Police Command. From 1993 to 2001, she served as a directing staff at Police College Ikeja, Lagos State. She equally served as Divisional Police Officer, Divisional Crime Officer, Area Crime Officer, Staff Officer and Chief Superintendent of Police (Administration), all in Lagos State Command. The CP was later redeployed to Police Academy, Kano in 2008 as a directing Staff. Between 2009 and 2016, as an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), she was ACP Intelligence, (FIIB), FHQ Annex; ACP X-Squad FCIID Alagbon; and Area Commander, Eastern Port Authority Police Command, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

She was second-in-command and Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Administration, Delta State Command, between 2016 and 2019, from where she proceeded on course to the National Defence College on September 1, 2019. After her promotion to the rank of Commissioner of Police on December 21, 2019, Onadeko was posted to the Department of Training and Development, Force Headquarters, Abuja as CP Training. She attended various on-the-job courses during her career, which include Advanced Detective Course 1999, Operational Leadership Command Course 2005, Tactical Leadership Command Course 2009, and Strategic Leadership Command Course 2015, all at Police Staff College Jos, and National Defence College, Abuja. Onadeko has professional qualifications to her credit, among which are Pass Staff College, psc, Member, Nigerian Institute of Management and Fellow of the Defence College. She is equally a member of professional institutions, which include International Association of Women Police and International Association of Chiefs of Police, United States of America. She is married with children. Fadeyi described her as a thoroughbred professional who distinguished herself in all the places she has served, adding that all the experiences she has gathered over the years shall be brought to Oyo State to consolidate the existing security apparatus. “The CP assures the good people of Oyo State of maximum protection to lives and property, while she solicits constant dissemination of credible information, in enabling the police to serve them better,” Fadeyi said.

