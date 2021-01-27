The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu has confirmed the recruitment and training of 18,360 community policing officers just as the Acting Chairman of the National Salaries and Wages Commission (NSWC), Ekpo Nta, has said a new salary structure for policemen would soon come into force.

The duo disclosed these while speaking at a workshop organized by the Unite Consult Limited and C. O. Luke & Co., in Abuja. to sensitise members of the public on community policing.

Nta, who was represented by the Secretary to the commission, David Nyikyaa, said that the new salary structure was awaiting submission to the President for approval.

He noted that they have been working round the clock to ensure the new salary structure was ready as soon as possible, following the President’s order in the wake of the #EndSARS crisis late last year.

Similarly, IGP Adamu said the recruitment for community police officers was conducted in two batches with the first consisting of 9,478 and the second, 8,278.

Giving a breakdown, the IGP said that Zamfara has the highest number with 2,550 due to the insecurity in the area, while the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has the least with 96 officers.

Anambra, Borno, Kwara and Osun are the states which the IGP said are yet community police officers.

The police boss reassured Nigerians of their safety and security by ensuring that the police maintain law and order across the localities.

