By Davies Iheamnachor

The war in the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State has taken another twist as faction of the party loyal to Senator Magnus Abe, faction has floated a litigation fund, explaining that the fund was aimed at pursuing members’ quest to entrench internal democracy in the party.

The former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in the state, Worgu Boms, a strong ally to Abe, in Port Harcourt, that there was need for tackles issue of court cases in the party.

Boms, the Director General of Freedom House, Senator Abe’s Campaign in 2019, said its faction would continue to explore lawful means in seeking justice for the thousands of party faithful who paid for forms to participate in the party congresses to elect new executive of the party in 2018, but were denied nomination forms.

He said: “All of us are full aware of the seemingly unending crises of APC Rivers which became public issue when thousands of Party faithful were refused issuance of party nomination forms to enable them participate in the then scheduled Party Congresses to elect new Executives of the party to run its affairs, and this was after the Party collected monies from them for the forms.

“They had to resort to litigation against the party to enforce their rights in the case that is now known as Ibrahim Umah and Others V APC.

“We hereby announce our Decision to float a Litigation Fund in Rivers APC, in aid of Recourse to Court to assist members in their exertions to entrench Internal Democracy in our Party.

“When the plans are concluded we shall publicly be soliciting funds from interested public members who believe in the ideals of democracy and clean politics devoid of One Man Show. No one can and should be allowed to attempt to stop anyone from access to Justice.”

Boms, further noted that the Court of Appeal judgement that sacked Hon. Igo Aguma as the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the party did not reverse the judgement Justice George Omereji (retired), stating that the Court decision means only those who paid for forms are to participate in the party congresses whenever it is scheduled.