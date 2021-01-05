Worries about wealth conservation and border closures in times of political unrest have set the trend for high-net-worth Nigerians to attain a second passport. With a second passport at hand, Nigerians can dramatically increase their personal and economic freedom. Industry trends show that having dual citizenship – or even multiple citizenships – is an essential step to internationalising life.

A new webinar called “Dominica Citizenship by Investment: Redefining Wealth, Safety, and Travel for Nigerians” by the Guardian and CS Global Partners presents the perspective of ‘citizenship insurance’ offered by the Commonwealth of Dominica.



Dominica’s Prime Minister, Dr the Honourable Roosevelt Skerrit, leads a nation that is future-oriented and sustainable. Join us as he discusses why Dominica is an outstanding destination for Nigerians looking for personal growth, safety and greater travel opportunities.

Ambassador Emmanuel Nanthan is the Head of the Dominica Citizenship by Investment Unit and an expert at processing citizenship applications. Listen to him discuss Dominica’s fast processing and carefully selected real estate projects – two of the key reasons why more and more Nigerian investors are choosing Dominica as their preferred destination for citizenship by investment.

“One’s passport defines their identity as much as it defines the places where they can go, live, work, invest, and bring their family,” says Micha Emmett, the CEO of CS Global Partners, who will also be a speaker at the webinar.

“Wealthy Nigerians realise the value of diversifying beyond their own countries,” she added.

Since 1993, Dominica has allowed foreigners to obtain citizenship by investment. Dominica has one of the most affordable investment programmes in the world. Applicants invest in a pre-approved luxury tourism real estate (which can be resold after three years) or contribute to a government fund. As a result, investors can obtain Dominican citizenship for their entire family, including children and parents.

To be eligible, one does not need to speak its official language of English or study the history of the country. There is also no requirement towards a physical residence in Dominica.

To register for the webinar on January 15th at 14:00 WAT, click here.

Contact us here if you have any questions.