By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

A commercial bus popularly called tuke-tuke driver whose identity is not yet known was killed on New Year Day in Benin City by unknown gunmen suspected to be cultists.

The incident happened along Siluko road near Oliha market in Benin City in the early hours of January 1, 2021.

It was gathered that the driver normally plies Sapele Road but was suspected to have been forcefully diverted to Siluko Road by his assailants.

It was gathered that the assailants entered the vehicle marked Edo ABD 257XA from Kings Square diverted the driver to Siluko road at gunpoint.

Immediately after they passed a popular former cinema viewing centre, they were said to have used a battle axe on the eye region of the victim and then shot him dead.

A resident close to the area said they were returning from the New Year cross over service and saw the commercial bus with a full headlight on and some persons were dragging the steering with the driver.

He said they suddenly heard gunshots which scared them.

A moment after, some young boys were said to have come out of the bus and entered another vehicle and fled the scene and on a closer look, they saw a young man already dead with a very deep cut on his forehead and eyes.

He said; “We were coming from the cross over night when we saw the bus with the headlights on and we were hearing people shouting and struggling inside the bus and then we heard a gunshot and everybody ran for safety and some boys rushed out of the bus and another car and sped off.

”It was another driver who saw the incident that said from the mark in the bus, it plies Sapele road”.

The killing may be connected to the renewed ongoing gang clash in Benin City Edo state which has claimed many lives.

