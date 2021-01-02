Daily News

New Year Message: Pray for PMB, nation’s peace ― Apostle Ebonyi

The senior pastor of Faith on the Rock Ministry International  Apostle Theophilus Ebonyi has charged Nigerians to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari and the nation at large.

Ebonyi,  in his prayer for the nation and  to mark his  43rd birthday celebration and Prophetic release for 2021 on Saturday said, going  back to God genuinely is the only  sure way to avert the experiences that will take place in government and  to overcome the challenges confronting the country.

According to him,  “2021 is  the year of the Lord where God himself will be humbling some demonic powers, forces and satanic agenda   bedeviling the Nation.

“God revealed to  me in the place of prayer his blessings and intervention in the affairs of the  Nigeria that government will witness a shift that is going to give ground to the number two citizen  to become  number one so saith the Lord”, the cleric declared.

