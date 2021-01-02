The senior pastor of Faith on the Rock Ministry International Apostle Theophilus Ebonyi has charged Nigerians to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari and the nation at large.

Ebonyi, in his prayer for the nation and to mark his 43rd birthday celebration and Prophetic release for 2021 on Saturday said, going back to God genuinely is the only sure way to avert the experiences that will take place in government and to overcome the challenges confronting the country.

According to him, “2021 is the year of the Lord where God himself will be humbling some demonic powers, forces and satanic agenda bedeviling the Nation.

“God revealed to me in the place of prayer his blessings and intervention in the affairs of the Nigeria that government will witness a shift that is going to give ground to the number two citizen to become number one so saith the Lord”, the cleric declared.

