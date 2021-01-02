Father Joseph Opelema, Parish Priest and Vicar General, Catholic Diocese of Bomadi and Vice-chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN Bayelsa State chapter has said that he is not confident that the government can change anything.

Father Opelema said this while sending President Muhammadu Buhari a new year message, as reactions trail the President’s new year speech.

President Buhari in his new year message has brought to fore that the progress made by his administration was not sufficient going by the expectations of Nigerians.

However, the President gave renewed hope and assurance that the government is committed to fulfilling the demands they made in the wake of the #EndSARS protests.

The Vicar General of the Catholic Diocese said: “Before this government of President Muhammadu Buhari came into power, the expectations were high but five years down the line, what we have is despair.

“2020 has been a disaster occasioned by COVID19 and bad governance. “Things have gone so wrong and so bad that Nigeria has been described in some quarters as a failed state. Government has a lot of work to do in 2021 to redeem itself.

“I want to see an improved security situation in the country. The economy is sinking deep and the unemployment rate is higher than ever before.

“The government should take proactive steps to reverse the situation. The government should do everything possible to return our children to school.

“They should permanently end the feud with ASUU. Unfortunately, while expectations are high as always, I do not have the confidence that this government can change anything.”

