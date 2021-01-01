…Urge citizens to be hopeful despite challenges

By Festus Ahon, Sam Eyoboka, Levinus Nwabughiogu, Luminous Jannamike, Shina Abubakar, Femi Bolaji, Chimaobi Nwaiwu & Olayinka Latona

As Nigerians today joined the rest of the world to celebrate the New Year, Nigeria’s political and religious leaders yesterday sent messages of hope to Nigerians, urging the citizens to keep hope alive and remain positive despite myriads of challenges confronting the nation.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, in his message, expressed optimism that the New Year, would be better that the previous years for Nigerians.

In a New Year message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, the Speaker said Nigerians should use the experiences of 2020, which he described as very challenging, to work towards a better 2021.

Gbajabiamila called for unity and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians, saying: “We have no other country than Nigeria; this is the only country we can call ours. It is my hope and prayer that the year 2021 will be better than all the preceding years of our nation’s history.”

God’ll perfect everything — Okowa

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, in his New Year’s message said God would perfect everything concerning the State and Nigeria in 2020, urging the people of the state to approach the New Year with great optimism for more and greater positive impact on their lives by his administration.

The Governor in the message by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, among others, said: “With profound gratitude to God Almighty, I welcome you all to a brand new year, 2021. I join you all in giving thanks to God for His guidance and protection all through 2020. I appreciate immensely the unalloyed support and cooperation that our administration has enjoyed from Deltans, which has been our source of courage and strength to the government.”

2020, most challenging — Oyetola

In his message, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State, assured residents of the state that his administration would work toward returning the state to the path of sustainable economic revolution as it set N1.5 billion aside for youths empowerment in the New Year.

Oyetola in a statement by his spokesperson, Ismail Omipidan, appreciated the citizens of the state for cooperating and supporting the administration throughout 2020, which he described as the most challenging year in human history.

According to him, “Our Administration is working tirelessly to set Osun on the pathway of sustainable economic revolution. This Development Agenda is what we have termed ATM – Agriculture, Tourism and Mining. These are the sectors where we have comparative advantage in view of the presence of resource deposits and potential.”

Remain steadfast, Ishaku tells citizens

On his part, Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State, enjoined residents of the state to remain steadfast in their support for his administration, attributing the difficulties of 2020 to the COVID-19 pandemic, and urged them to keep hope alive.

According to him, “the New Year provides an opportunity to reflect on the past, correct past mistakes and make new positive resolutions and projections about the future.”

He also assured that security, human, and infrastructural development across all sectors of the state’s economy would be reenergized for the good of the state in 2021.

Let’s be thankful to God — Makinde

Similarly, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State asked residents of the state and Nigerians to be thankful to God for surviving 2020.

According to him, though many would describe the year as a tough one, God’s grace saw them through the various challenges that characterised the year.

Makinde, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, maintained that despite various events that set the state back economically, the government was still able to record a huge reduction in the infrastructure deficit of the state.

Nigerians deserve better in 2021 — CAN

In his message, President, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Revd Samson Ayokunle, expressed concern over the socio-economic situation of the country, urging the political leaders not to despair, rather rise up to provide lasting solutions to the nation’s woes in the New Year.

Among others, he said: “I urge all those in political power in our nation to lead with humility by listening to Godly admonition because their wisdom alone may not be enough to reposition our nation, especially, to restore our security and bring about peace and prosperity presently eluding our nation. The present spate of kidnappings for ransom or death, terrorism, banditry, herdsmen attack, armed robbery and other anti-social activities in our nation are dents on the leadership of our nation.

“Though, we understand that leadership is tough and sympathize with those in power, Nigerians at the same time expect that leadership would rise more gallantly to address our near horrible socio-economic situation in this nation which is almost crippling us.’

Don’t enter 2021 with fear, Archbishop Martins

For Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Martins, Nigerians should disregard the temptation of going into the New Year with fear, saying: “No one should allow fear to rob him or her of the joy that comes with the New Year 2021.

In his New Year message by the Archdiocesan Director of Social Communications, Rev. Fr. Anthony Godonu, Archbishop Martins also challenged all those in government at the Federal and State levels, to be proactive in addressing the fears being expressed by people.

Among others, he said: “We thank the good Lord for making it possible for us to see the beginning of the New Year 2021. We pray that the souls of our brothers and sisters who died in the year 2020 may rest in peace. In this New Year, my admonition to Nigerians is not to allow fear to rob them of the joy of seeing a new year. I understand so many predictions have been going around in the social media that the year 2021 will be a tough year. But I urge you not to be afraid.”

Vanguard News Nigeria